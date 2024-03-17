 Akhilesh skips Rahul’s Mumbai rally, cites poll preparations - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Akhilesh skips Rahul’s Mumbai rally, cites poll preparations

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 18, 2024 05:58 AM IST

In a letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi, which the Samajwadi Party posted on X, Akhilesh Yadav wrote: “Today, your Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is concluding in Mumbai.

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav skipped Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Mumbai on Sunday and cited declaration of the Lok Sabha poll schedule and subsequent preparations as the reason for the decision.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (HT File)
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (HT File)

In a letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi, which the Samajwadi Party posted on X, Akhilesh Yadav wrote: “Today, your Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is concluding in Mumbai. Rare are those people, who can take out such ‘yatra’…The Election Commission yesterday announced the elections. Nominations will begin in U.P. from March 20, and owing to its preparations, I will not be able to attend the closing programme of the yatra.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He started the letter by praising Rahul’s yatra endeavour and also congratulated the Congress leader on his “strong determination” to carry out such a yatra.

Calling Gandhi a “rare person”, the SP chief wrote: “....During the entire yatra, you met (people from) all the sections of the society, including farmers, youngsters, women, and elderly and you got acquainted with their problems very closely.”

An SP spokesperson said: “Akhilesh had consented to attend Rahulji’s rally in Mumbai earlier. But before the event, the poll schedule was declared on Saturday. The party is in the process of finalising candidates on the remaining nearly two dozen seats and working on the nomination process for the first phase candidates. So, he could not go.”

“Akhileshji had already joined Rahulji’s yatra in Agra late last month and the two will soon be seen together in Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Akhilesh skips Rahul’s Mumbai rally, cites poll preparations
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On