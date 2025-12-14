Akhilesh slams BJP govt over falling rupee, ‘false’ economy figures

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the centre over the falling value of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, alleging that the data presented on the economy was false. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (File)

“The rupee’s weakest performance against the dollar shows that all the figures and claims made by the BJP government regarding the economy are completely false and fabricated,” Akhilesh said.

“The government cannot deny the fact that this is happening because of a very weak and failed administration as the unique formula behind the rupee’s decline and the government’s so-called economic theory are creations of the BJP itself,” he added.

The SP chief alleged that the government has “ruined” the economy through “wrong economic policies”, citing the rupee’s continuous and “record-breaking” fall.

“Every section of society, including farmers, youth and traders, is troubled,” he said.

He also alleged that corruption and plunder were at their peak and that the BJP was protecting illegal businesses run by the mafia.

“People from all sections of society are terrified of the BJP-protected mafia. Fear also prevails among officers and employees. Under the protection of the government, land mafia terrorises people everywhere, while cough syrup mafia is playing with people’s lives. The BJP-led central and state governments have failed on every front,” he alleged.