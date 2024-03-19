Akhilesh slams BJP over electoral bonds

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday over the electoral bonds, calling it ‘extortion’ by the saffron party. Akhilesh said the BJP could pressure opposition leaders and coerce them into joining it but could not induct the public into the BJP. (File photo)

“The public will vote against the BJP due to injustice, atrocities, price rises, unemployment... The BJP misused constitutional institutions. It engaged in extortion by misusing ED and CBI raids,” said Akhilesh Yadav while speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event at the party office.

“Never before has the country witnessed such extortion. The electoral bond issue has exposed the BJP’s extortion tactics. It was extortion in the name of donations through electoral bonds. The BJP has no answers now,” he said.

Akhilesh said the BJP could pressure opposition leaders and coerce them into joining it but could not induct the public into the BJP.

“In 2024, it is the public that will save democracy, the public will save the Constitution. The public is watching it all and will rise against the BJP in the 2024 polls,” said the former UP chief minister.

He even cautioned party workers and leaders to be on guard and alert against the BJP and to remain vigilant during the elections.