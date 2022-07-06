Akhilesh targets BJP govt in U.P.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the BJP government has given the gift of rising inflation to the people on completion of its 100 days in Uttar Pradesh.

In a press statement, Yadav said that the prices of items like LPG cylinder to wheat flour and pulses have been increased. He said the prices of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder have gone up by ₹50 while a 5kg cylinder will cost ₹18 more.

Yadav said the prices of petrol and diesel have gone up consistently during the tenure of BJP government. He said instead of paying attention to people’s problems, the BJP government was discussing its achievements. He said the people of the state will teach the BJP a lesson in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Yadav also referred to the custodial death in Farrukhabad and demanded a government job and ₹1 crore assistance to the affected family. He gave an assistance of ₹1 lakh to the wife of the deceased in Lucknow on Wednesday.

