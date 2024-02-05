Akhilesh targets BJP over delay in naming Lok Sabha candidates

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party over what he called its delay in naming its Lok Sabha candidates in the state and added that nobody wants to fight a losing battle by accepting the ruling party’s ticket. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT File)

He made the comment days after the SP declared its first list of 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Taking to his official handle on X, the SP chief cited a recent survey (without mentioning as to who did the survey) as claiming that 90 per cent of the state’s backward classes, Dalits and minorities will come together and vote for the PDA (Pichhde, Dalit and Alpasankhyak or other backward classes, Dalits and minorities).

In the post, Akhilesh further claimed, “A recent survey has shown that 49% of the state’s backward classes, 16% Dalits, 21% minorities (Muslims+Sikhs+Buddhists+Christians+Jains and +Tribals) and 4% backwards among the general section of the population are with the PDA. They will vote unitedly for the PDA this time.”

He further said that all previous poll tactics of the BJP have failed this time, which is why the ruling party was struggling to come out with its list of Lok Sabha candidates for the state.

“The youths, who were hopeful of the BJP delivering on their promises of employment, feel cheated and disillusioned under their rule,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)