Akhilesh targets UP govt on failure to check dengue

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday targeted the state government for what he called ‘poor’ health services in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav, in a press statement, said dengue cases were rising in the state and it has claimed many lives. He said the patients needing heart care or affected by the cold weather were also not getting any attention. He said the BJP government has failed to take care of the people in the same manner as it did during the Covid-19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SP chief said the chief minister is only giving directives while the minister for health is busy conducting raids. Insisting that there were no signs of improvement in the situation, SP chief said the BJP government had turned a blind eye towards the dangerous situation.

He said the situation is more serious in cities where the BJP leaders are occupying the posts of mayors or chairpersons of urban local bodies. He said no attention is being paid to maintain cleanliness or ensure fogging.