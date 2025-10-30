Akhilesh to kick off Bihar poll campaign from November 1

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will now begin campaigning for INDIA bloc candidates in the Bihar assembly elections from November 1, instead of November 3 as announced earlier. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (File)

According to the revised schedule, Yadav will leave Lucknow’s CCSI Airport by a private aircraft at around 10am on November 1 and reach Purnia Airport by 11:45am. From there, he will take a helicopter to Dhamdaha assembly seat in Purnia, where he will address a public meeting in support of Santosh Kumar Kushwaha.

Later, he will fly to Darbhanga to campaign for Lalit Yadav, the candidate from Darbhanga Rural constituency, and is expected to address the rally around 2:30pm. He will return to Lucknow from Darbhanga Airport at around 3:45pm.

The SP chief will return to Bihar on November 3 to campaign in East Champaran, Siwan, and Kaimur districts.

Last week, the Samajwadi Party released a list of 20 star campaigners for the second phase of Bihar assembly polls. Besides Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan, the list included Dimple Yadav, Afzal Ansari, Awadhesh Prasad, Babu Singh Kushwaha, Naresh Uttam Patel, Lalji Verma, Chhotelal Kharwar, Rajeev Rai, Iqra Hasan, Priya Saroj, and Laxmikant alias Pappu Nishad, among others.

The Bihar assembly elections for 243 seats will be held in two phases -- on November 6 and 11, with counting scheduled for November 14.