Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh on Aug 23, first time after losing by-polls
The political circles of UP will watch the visit and events around it as Akhilesh Yadav had faced severe criticism for not visiting Azamgarh and Rampur during the LS by-polls to both the seats. The party lost both the strongholds to the BJP.
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav will visit Azamgarh for the first time since his party lost the citadel to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2022 Lok Sabha by-polls held in June.
“The SP national president will visit Azamgarh on August 23 now instead of the earlier scheduled date of August 20,” said the former district president of the party Havaldar Singh.
The party outfit in Azamgarh is preparing for Akhilesh Yadav’s visit. He is likely to meet the party leaders and workers, but the primary purpose of the visit is (as announced by the party) to meet Azamgarh SP MLA Ramakant Yadav in jail. Ramakant Yadav won the 2022 UP assembly polls as an SP candidate from Azamgarh’s Phoolpoor Pawai constituency, but on July 25 he surrendered before the MP-MLA court in two cases lodged against him in 1998 (attempt to murder) and 2016 (disturbing public order and peace). He is also accused in the Azamgarh hooch tragedy in which 13 persons died in February 2021.
An SP leader from Azamgarh said: “All the cases filed against Ramakant Yadav are politically motivated”.
The last time Akhilesh Yadav visited Azamgarh was in March to consult the party leaders there regarding the plan to resign his Azamgarh Lok Sabha membership. Akhilesh was Azamgarh MP when he won the Karhal (Mainpuri) assembly seat in 2022. He eventually resigned from the Azamgarh LS seat and became the leader of opposition in UP Assembly by retaining his Karhal assembly membership. Akhilesh had also visited Azamgarh in April. But he had not visited it or Rampur in the run-up to the LS by-polls in June.
The then SP ally, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar had criticised Akhilesh for not campaigning for the party candidates in the LS by-polls in Azamgarh and Rampur. After the poll results, he blamed Akhilesh for the defeat.
However, in a press conference in Lucknow in July, Akhilesh, had said that he did not campaign because the party outfits in Azamgarh and Rampur had asked him not to do so as the party would win the polls. Akhilesh had blamed malpractices by the ruling BJP for the SP’s defeat in the by-polls.
Akhilesh, Shivpal invoke Lord Krishna
Lucknow: On Janmashtami, the day celebrated as the birth anniversary of Hindu deity Lord Krishna, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav and his politically estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav invoked Lord Krishna. According to the epic Mahabharat, before the battle between Kauravas (Duryodhana and his brothers) and Pandavas (Yudhishthir and brothers), Duryodhana asked Lord Krishna to fight from his side. Eventually the Pandavas won the war. Kansa was Krishna's uncle. Eventually, Krishna killed Kansa.
Fulfil duties with PM’s five resolves in mind to make India a superpower: U.P. CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged people to fulfil their duties keeping in mind the five resolves mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech to make India a superpower. “If we all discharge our work with honesty, no one can stop us from making country a superpower,” he said.
Politics rule as Maharashtra celebrates Dahi Handi, over 100 injured in Mumbai
At least 111 Dahi Handi participants suffered injuries across Mumbai while forming pyramids where the festival was celebrated on a grand scale on Friday. Read Dahi Handi is the battleground in Shiv Sena vs Shinde turf war The Mumbai civic body said that while 111 injuries were reported, 88 of the cases were treated and discharged.
Ludhiana | Two booked for attempted robbery at SBI’s Aitiana ATM
A group of miscreants made a failed attempt to steal cash from a State Bank of India ATM in Aitiana village. The accused, Amarjit Singh, and his two aides Naginder Singh and Jatinder Singh managed to cut open the shutter's lock, but could not enter the vestibule. The machine contained ₹9 lakh. The matter came to light on Thursday when the bank staff found the shutter broken open. A case under sections has been registered against the unidentified accused at the Sudhar police station.
Ambedkar statue found damaged in U.P.’s Sitapur; FIR lodged
Tension gripped a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district after a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar installed at a primary school there was found desecrated on Friday. According to police officials, the statue was installed at the primary school in Rikhipurva village of Piprahuri Majra under Hargaon police station limits of Sitapur district. They said the head of the statue was damaged while the remaining statue was left installed.
