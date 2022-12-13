Akhilesh welcomes Nitish’s unity pitch

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday welcomed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s call for unity among opposition leaders to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“I am happy that Nitishji has said this. I have said in the past and would like to say again that like Nitish ji, similar efforts are also being made by Telangana chief minister KCR (K Chandrashekhar Rao), West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee... And I feel that if all these senior leaders are making efforts, it will definitely lead to a result,” Akhilesh said while talking to newspersons outside Parliament House, New Delhi on Monday.

Akhilesh was in Delhi on the occasion of his wife Dimple Yadav taking oath as the Lok Sabha MP from Mainpuri. Dimple recently won the December 5 bypoll from Mainpuri, a Samajwadi Party bastion, after defeating the BJP’s Raghuraj Shakya by a margin of over 2 lakh votes. The seat was vacated following the death of her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav in October.

