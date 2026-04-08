...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Akhilesh Yadav alleges EC-BJP collusion, questions Bengal poll fairness

Responding to a question on the EC and the West Bengal elections during his visit to Kanpur, the Kannauj MP said, “The elections in West Bengal will be fair only if they are held without the Election Commission.”

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 10:53 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Advertisement

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the Election Commission (EC) of colluding with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the West Bengal elections would be free and fair only if they were held “without” the poll body.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (File)

Responding to a question on the EC and the West Bengal elections during his visit to Kanpur, the Kannauj MP said, “The elections in West Bengal will be fair only if they are held without the Election Commission.”

“The EC is working hand in glove with the BJP. The role of the EC is to enrol voters, but it is deleting votes at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Its role was evident in the bypolls conducted in the state last time, as the EC, BJP government and the administration formed a trio to influence the by-elections,” Akhilesh alleged.

The SP chief said that if voted to power, an SP government would develop the Kanpur-Etawah-Kannauj region as a “Trade Triangle” to restore Kanpur’s distinct identity. “The historic Lal Imli factory in Kanpur will be revived and made operational. We will accelerate the pace of development in Kanpur,” he said.

 
west bengal elections kanpur bharatiya janata party akhilesh yadav
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Akhilesh Yadav alleges EC-BJP collusion, questions Bengal poll fairness
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Akhilesh Yadav alleges EC-BJP collusion, questions Bengal poll fairness
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.