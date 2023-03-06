Akhilesh Yadav backs Kapil Sibal’s ‘Insaaf’ drive

Responding to Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal’s call to Samajwadi Party (SP) and other Opposition parties’ leaders and chief ministers to join his “InsaafKeSipahi” campaign to fight “injustice”, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday pledged support to Sibal.

Akhilesh Yadav (HT FILE)

An independent Rajya Sabha member supported by the SP, Kabil Sibal is also an eminent lawyer. He announced a new platform “Insaaf ke Sipahi (soldiers for justice)” at a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday (March 4).

Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet in Hindi, on Sunday said: “When the rulers have splashed the black ink of injustice, then it has become imperative to become ‘Insaaf Ka Sipahi’! In this fight against injustice, I/we are with you @KapilSibal...I/we are with #InsaafkeSipahi”.

“We have started a website ‘Insaaf ke Sipahi’ where anyone can register. This will be a national level platform where lawyers will be at the forefront,” Sibal was quoted as saying at the press conference by a news agency.

He said efforts will be made to bring Opposition leaders and parties to jointly fight injustice in the country. He also said his motives were not political but to fight for Constitutional values.

Sibal said he would hold a public meeting of the new platform at Jantar Mantar on March 11 and will put forward a new vision of India there. “I will ask Opposition parties’ CMs and wherever not in government, their leaders to go to various states such as Maharashtra, Jharkhand Chhattisgarh, to Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh and talk about justice” he said. “Injustice is being done to citizens, institutions, Opposition parties, journalists, teachers, medium and small businesses,” Sibal alleged.