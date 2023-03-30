Akhilesh Yadav mocks UP govt after Mamata Banerjee's 'washing machine' jibe

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday took a potshot at the Uttar Pradesh government over “mafia”, a day after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, in a dummy washing machine named ‘BJP’ which was brought on the stage, put black clothes which turned white.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.(PTI file)

Yadav's tweet comes even as Trinamool Congres supremo on Wednesday urged all political parties in the country to unitedly fight the Bharatiya Janata Party in next year's Lok Sabha election and remove it from power to save Indian democracy. Banerjee is on a two-day sit-in during the day against the BJP-led Union government's alleged discriminatory attitude towards the state.

“Didi has shown the demo of the 'BJP washing machine' which removes the people smeared with the soot of corruption in white clothes after joining the BJP. Its advanced model is running in UP, where the mafia and the washermen themselves are washed away,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

In a video posted by the party's official Twitter handle, the TMC supremo can be seen performing the act of doing ‘laundry’ - where she puts in a ‘black cloth’ in the washing machine and pulls out a ‘white cloth’ - symbolising that every corrupt person comes out “clean” after joining the saffron party. The party termed it as the “magic of the BJP washing machine”.

“Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial calls out @BJP4India’s hypocrisy. Under BJP’s rule, the opposition is endlessly harassed by Central Agencies. But the minute an opposition leader joins the BJP, they become innocent as a lamb.That's the magic of BJP WASHING MACHINE!,” TMC wrote.

