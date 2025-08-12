Akhilesh Yadav pays tribute to Shibu Soren, meets Jharkhand CM

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday visited Nimra in Ramgarh via Ranchi to pay tribute to late Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) patriarch and former chief minister Shibu Soren. Known as ‘Dishom Guru’, Shibu Soren passed away on August 4 at the age of 81 in a Delhi hospital. Akhilesh Yadav met Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, his mother Roopi Soren, wife and MLA Kalpana Soren, and other family members to express condolences. (File photo)

Yadav met Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, his mother Roopi Soren, wife and MLA Kalpana Soren, and other family members to express condolences.

Yadav said Shibu Soren understood the problems of tribal communities and fought against injustice all his life. “He founded a party, struggled for the creation of a new state, and left behind an ideology for Hemant Soren to carry forward. It is very difficult to become a leader like Shibu Soren,” Yadav said.

Earlier, while speaking to the media in Ranchi, the SP chief alleged that the BJP wants to take away people’s voting rights. “Under the pretext of SIR, they want to manipulate votes on a large scale. Their ideology, taken from the British, works on divide and rule and spreads hatred between communities. The SP talks about people’s rights, farmers, and youth,” he stated.

On the alleged vandalism of a mausoleum in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district, Yadav demanded strict action against those seen in the video and the removal of the district magistrate and SP if they had not acted. He claimed the incident reflected the BJP’s decline and accused the ruling party of hatching conspiracies to disturb social harmony when facing public discontent.

Yadav alleged that law and order in UP is deteriorating. “Nothing is safe in the state. The BJP government is diverting attention from inflation, unemployment, vote theft, corruption, shortage of fertilisers, and farmers’ problems by destroying social harmony,” he said.