Govt has turned roads into potholes: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took pot shots at the BJP government, saying it was indulging in mere rhetoric and making false claims of development. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the Kanpur-Lucknow highway is full of potholes. (File Photo)

Water-logging, road cave-ins and deaths due to accidents were being reported daily in various districts of UP with the onset of monsoon but the state government failed to provide relief to people, he said in a press statement.

“The BJP government has completed over six years in power, but rather than constructing and repairing roads, it is making false claims of development. Instead of making roads pothole free, the government has turned roads into potholes. Due to waterlogging, streets and localities of the cities have turned into ponds,” he said.

There was a road cave-in near Lucknow’s Balrampur Hospital and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation office was also waterlogged while drains in the city had not been cleaned on time, said Yadav, adding: “When this is the condition of the state capital, then one can imagine the condition of other districts. Is this Lucknow a smart city highlighted by the BJP government?” he asked.

He said the Kanpur-Lucknow highway is full of potholes and the kanwariyas are facing problems due to bad roads. “The BJP government is also negligent in maintaining the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, which was built during the SP government’s tenure,” he added.