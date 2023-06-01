AKTU proposes changes in PhD ordinance

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has proposed changes in its PhD ordinance. The university will hold its executive council meeting in the first week of June to give its formal consent.

AKTU campus (File photo)

As per the proposed changes, now students who passed BTech or MCA in first division will be able to get direct admission to PhD courses at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) but with specific conditions, said Prof Manish Gour, pro vice chancellor at AKTU.

The candidates will have to fulfil certain formalities like they will first have to appear in MTech entrance exam to be conducted through Common University Entrance Test /Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). After completing the prescribed course work for one year, an opportunity will be provided to migrate to PhD on obtaining the prescribed grade, otherwise they will continue with MTech programme as per the proposed ordinance.

On migrating to PhD, the effective arrangement of PhD ordinance will be applicable. The maximum number of PhD registered students at the level of assistant professor and associate professor is being increased from 4 and 6 respectively.

The registration of research scholars found absent in three consecutive research degree committee (RDC) meetings or with unsatisfactory progress will be cancelled. It will be mandatory for PhD students to register in every academic year. Maternity leave of 240 days will be given to women researchers at one go. Along with this, relaxation of one year will be allowed in the maximum limit prescribed for submission of PhD thesis to such women researchers.

The above changes are being made in the order of UGC rules dated November 17, 2022 and academic council 66th meeting dated May 4, 2022.

