Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will complete all its affiliation related formalities by September 15 and complete the admission process by October 15, said vice chancellor professor JP Pandey after university got favourable ruling from the Supreme Court that paved way for commencement of admission in all its courses.

AKTU to complete affiliation by Sept 15, admission by Oct 15: VC (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We will announce the counselling schedule at the earliest. We are waiting for the original copy of the Supreme Court order. The university administrative office will remain open on Thursday despite the public holiday. We are sympathetic towards the students,” said Prof Pandey.

More than 750 colleges are affiliated to AKTU across the state and the fate of 1.5 lakh students was hanging in the balance. Candidates seeking admission to B Tech courses in AKTU colleges took to social media to thank the Supreme Court for granting relief to AKTU for affiliation.

The university admission process was in jeopardy as the university failed to finish the affiliation process in the stipulated time frame. As admission work got delayed at AKTU, two other universities --Lucknow University and KMC Language University decided to carry out their own admission process.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These two universities had decided to take admissions through the JEE mains exam score and on the basis of CUET for the session 2023–24.

Earlier, the admission seekers fear threat of zero session at AKTU for the academic year 2023-24 in the first-year courses after the Supreme Court rejected University’s plea that challenged the high court’s order turning down the university’s request for extending the date for granting affiliation to new colleges and extending affiliation of the existing colleges.

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) academic calendar says the last date of granting or refusal was June 10, the final date of granting approval after appeal was June 30 and the last date for grant of affiliation by the university was July 31. This year, AKTU missed the deadline and hence the admission process got over delayed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}