Alarmed by rising cases, Priyanka Gandhi holds meeting with Cong UP leaders

Uttar Pradesh reported 18,021 new Covid-19 cases and 85 deaths Tuesday as India reported the highest-ever one-day spike with over 1.8 lakh Covid-19 cases, 1,027 deaths on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
ANI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Agra: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting at Mandi Samiti Ground, Jarar, in Agra district, Monday, April 15, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI4_15_2019_000107B) (PTI)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with party leaders of Uttar Pradesh to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, Priyanka Gandhi and other party leaders discussed the deteriorating situation of coronavirus in the state.

Also, in view of the shortage of Remdesivir in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed the state health department to acquire 25,000 injections of Remdesivir from Gujarat's Ahmedabad on an urgent basis.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the officers of the Health Department left for Ahmedabad to get 25,000 Remdesivir injections at 10.40 am today.

Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug to fight against Covid-19.

