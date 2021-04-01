Alarmed over rising cases, UP adds 45 more Covid facilities

Adding to the existing strength of 83 hospitals in 75 districts, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said it has added 45 more Covid facilities in the state for Covid-19 patients.

Among 45 new Covid facilities, maximum 8 are in Lucknow where 1,835 beds will be added.

“Covid cases are rising once again hence it is important to make adequate arrangement for treatment of patients,” said the order from the office of additional chief secretary, medical health Amit Mohan Prasad.

In case the number of patients goes up, the district administration can add to the number of Covid facilities that had earlier been working as Level-3 facilities by serving a three-day notice to non-covid facilities, said the order. Till now, state had 17,235 beds in 83 facilities and now the bed strength will go up by 7,694.

The hospitals have already been told to keep additional staff ready for Covid duty and prepare the list of such staff.

New Covid facilities in Lucknow include Lok Bandhu hospital level-2 (250 beds), Ram Sagar Mishra Nagar hospital L-2 (100 beds), Mother and child wing Chinhut – L-2 (50 beds), Career Medical College L-2 (210 beds), Integral Medical institute L-2 (210 beds), Prasad Institute L-2 (200 beds), TSM Institute L-2 (185 beds), Era Medical College L-3 (320 beds).

In Lucknow, over 1,500 beds have been added and there were 797 beds already functional at 12 hospitals.