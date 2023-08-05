U.P.: Alert farmer spots crack in track, stops Ganga Gomti Exp near Lalgopalganj in Prayagraj

A major train accident was averted near Lalgopalganj railway station in Prayagraj district when an alert farmer spotted a crack in the rail track and stopped 14215 Prayagraj Sangam-Lucknow Jn Ganga Gomti Express before the train could pass over it on Friday morning.

The spot where a farmer detected the rail fracture and stopped the train near Lalgopalganj in Prayagraj. (Sourced)

Railway officials immediately rushed to the spot and rectified the problem before allowing the train to proceed on its journey after a delay of around 46 minutes after imposing a speed restriction for trains crossing the spot. The train reached Lucknow at around 11.09pm with a delay of 1.14 hours.

As per reports, the train left Prayagraj Sangam railway station at around 5.40am as per schedule. However, as it was crossing Lalgopalganj, a local farmer Babbu spotted a fractured rail line (a crack in rail track) at around 6.35am and after stopped the oncoming Ganga Gomti Express at around 6.40am by showing a red cloth to the train driver who immediately halted the train.

On inspection, the train staff found a rail fracture near pillar number 26/6 situated close to the eastern cabin of Lalgopalganj railway station and alerted the control room. Soon a team of engineering section rushed to the site with other officials and rectified the problem.

Public relations inspector (PRI), Northern Railway, Vikram Singh said the rail fracture was reported at around 6.40am and it was rectified by 7.26am following which the Ganga Gomti Express proceeded on its inward journey.“A speed caution has been put in place at the site but the movement of trains has resumed,” he added.