Alert sounded in seven UP districts bordering Nepal

LUCKNOW The UP Police sounded an alert in seven districts of U.P. along the porous India-Nepal border on Wednesday in wake of Tuesday’s violence in the Himalayan kingdom’s Banka district bordering UP’s Bahraich district, said police officials here.

UP Police is maintaining close coordination with the SSB and other central agencies to ensure peace in the Indian territory.

“Joint patrolling by the UP Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which guards the India-Nepal border, has been intensified across Bahraich and other six districts sharing borders with Nepal. The movement across the border has been restricted to ensure violence does not spread within Indian territory,” said Prashant Kumar, special DG (law and order), UP Police.

He said UP Police was maintaining close coordination with the SSB and other central agencies to ensure peace in the Indian territory.

UP’s five districts in the eastern region - Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddarthnagar and Maharajganj and two districts of the western region including Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri share 599-km borders with Nepal.

SP (Bahraich) Prashant Verma said law and order problem started in Nepal’s Banka district on Tuesday morning after a communal clash during Sadhbhawna rally taken out by Hindu population. Initial reports from Nepal stated that stone pelting on the rally by Muslims led to trouble, after which Nepal police imposed an indefinite curfew in Banka district.

“We are keeping a close watch on the situation across the border and all five police outposts on the Nepal border in Bahraich have been asked to remain extra alert and intensify vigil,” he added.

On Tuesday, there were long queue of trucks at the Rupaidiha border but now the vehicles had been diverted towards other borders to enter Nepal.

“There was panic for some time on Tuesday as over one lakh people from India and Nepal cross over to their countries daily from the Rupaidiha border. Several Nepal nationals were stranded in India while many Indians were stranded in Nepal. People from both sides were allowed to cross over after confirmation of their identities,” said another local police official.

