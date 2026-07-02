Aliganj fire tragedy: SIT completes probe, action awaits govt review

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the June 22 Aliganj fire tragedy, which claimed 15 lives, has completed its investigation but official submission to the government is awaited, senior government sources confirmed on Thursday.

The June 22 Aliganj fire is among the deadliest urban fire incidents in UP in recent years (File photo)

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Sources confirmed the investigation is completed and the report is drafted but declined to disclose its contents, saying the findings and recommendations would be examined before the state government takes a decision. The two-member SIT, headed by additional chief secretary Amrit Abhijat and additional director general of police (Lucknow Zone) Praveen Kumar, was constituted on the directions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the blaze.

During the investigation, the SIT examined records from multiple government departments, inspected the fire site, interacted with officials and witnesses, and analysed forensic and technical evidence.

According to officials familiar with the inquiry, the report is expected to fix responsibility for alleged lapses in building approvals, fire safety compliance, electrical installations and regulatory oversight that may have contributed to the tragedy. It is also understood to recommend criminal as well as departmental action against those found negligent, besides suggesting measures to strengthen the enforcement of fire safety norms across the state.

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{{^usCountry}} The investigation widened after a fresh FIR was registered on June 27 alleging that the building owner obtained an electricity connection using a forged electrical safety no objection certificate (NOC). Investigators subsequently examined the role of officials and agencies involved in granting statutory clearances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investigation widened after a fresh FIR was registered on June 27 alleging that the building owner obtained an electricity connection using a forged electrical safety no objection certificate (NOC). Investigators subsequently examined the role of officials and agencies involved in granting statutory clearances. {{/usCountry}}

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The June 22 Aliganj fire is among the deadliest urban fire incidents in UP in recent years, raising concerns about compliance with fire safety regulations in commercial and residential buildings.