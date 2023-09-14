Aligarh boy accused of setting ablaze classmate arrested

Agra A student of Class 10, who was was absconding after setting ablaze his classmate by pouring petrol on him, at Rajendra Mahendra Pratap Singh City school of Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday, was arrested by Aligarh police late on Tuesday night. He was presented before the Juvenile Board on Wednesday.

(Pic for representation)

“The accused, a minor student of Class 10 at Rajendra Mahendra Pratap Singh City school of Aligarh Muslim University, was arrested late night on Tuesday. A case has been registered against him under section 307 (attempt to murder) at Banna Devi police station of Aligarh on the complaint of father of the victim,” informed Mragank Shekhar Pathak, SP City, Aligarh.

“The accused being a minor was presented before the Juvenile Board which is to decide his fate,” added the SP.

To recall, a student of Class 10 was booked for allegedly pouring petrol on his classmate and setting him ablaze at a school in Aligarh on Tuesday. The accused was agitated over a dispute with the victim over damage to his school bag, said police.

The injured student was rushed to the AMU’s JN Medical College and Hospital. His condition was said to be stable with about 25% burn injuries. The boy’s parents approached the Banna Devi police and lodged an FIR against the absconding accused.

“The incident took place on Tuesday morning at Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh AMU City School affiliated to the Aligarh Muslim University. The two classmates had some dispute after the bag of one of them was damaged by the other,” said Mohd Wasim Ali, proctor of AMU.

“The boy whose bag was damaged, brought petrol from a motorcycle parked on the campus, poured it on his classmate and set him afire. The incident created panic on the school campus,” he added.

