AMU celebrates I-day with gusto

Aligarh The spirit of freedom reverberated through Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) as the institution celebrated the 77th Independence Day of India with unwavering enthusiasm and grandeur. The event was marked by the insightful speech of the vice chancellor and a deep sense of unity among teachers, students, and staff.

AMU VC hoisting bthe Tricolour (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a gathering on Tuesday, AMU vice chancellor, Prof Mohammad Gulrez, after hoisting the National flag emphasized that true freedom extended beyond the absence of foreign rule; it resided in the conscious awareness of our roles and responsibilities as citizens. Prof Gulrez underscored the transformative vision of AMU’s founder, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, who sought to establish an institution rooted in reasoning, scientific temper, and societal progress.

Reflecting on AMU’s historic significance, Prof Gulrez highlighted the institution’s pivotal role in shaping India’s conscience during its struggle for Independence. He lauded the university’s legacy, which extends beyond producing freedom fighters to fostering the intellectual foundation that contributed to the nation’s emancipation.

The vice chancellor urged the AMU community to embrace the ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity that bind the Indian nation. He stressed the importance of preserving democratic values, individual freedom, and collective responsibility as the core elements of unity. He commended India’s remarkable growth in the 76 years since Independence, citing its position of promise in the global economy and its strides in various sectors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The day’s celebrations also included environmental initiatives, with saplings planted and fruits distributed to students admitted to University Health Centre.