All getting benefits of welfare schemes under PM Modi: Yogi

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that to change the fortune of the country in 2014, the people had expressed faith in Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The country witnessed a change in all the sectors after Prime Minister Modi took the reins in his hand.

Addressing a Garib Kalyan public meeting in Gorakhpur, he said the programme had been organized to mark the successful eight years of BJP government at the centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yogi said the poor people, women, youth as well as all the class of the people would acknowledge that welfare schemes had been implemented and they were getting benefits. It had been possible due to the guidance and leadership of the Prime Minister, he said

In 2014, there was change in the country with Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister but in Uttar Pradesh the then government put hurdles in the implementation of welfare and development schemes. “We removed all the hurdles in 2017 when the people expressed faith in the BJP with formation of the majority government. The common people are getting the benefit of the schemes now”, he said.

“People are getting benefits of Garib Kalyan Yojana and other schemes launched by the BJP government, including PM Awas Yojana, construction of toilet under PM Swachch Mission, cooking gas connection under PM Ujjawala scheme, electricity connection under PM Saubhagya Yojana, ration under Antyodaya scheme, PM Mudra Yojana for the youths, PM Start Up and Stand Up schemes and subsidy in accounts directly under Digital India scheme,” he said.

“There is a large beneficiaries’ group in Uttar Pradesh and their direct communication with the Prime Minister shows transparency in the schemes. People from various classes are being associated with the scheme,” he said.

Due to the Prime Minister’s vision, all people get the benefit of the health infrastructure without any discrimination. The BJP double engine government has ensured that all the eligible people get the benefit of the schemes launched by the state government. Over 12 lakh girls have benefitted with the CM Kanya Sumangala Yojana,” he said.

To make the youths digitally fit, the BP government had associated them with the centre and state government schemes to make them skilled, he said. “We have launched Digital Youth programme under which the graduate and post graduate students are getting tablets and smart phones. We have distributed tablets and smart phones among 16 lakh youths. We will distribute the gadgets to 1 crore youths within the coming year and 2 crore youths within five years,” he said.

“The Covid 19 pandemic has not ended yet. The manufacturing of the tablets and smartphones has slowed down due to the non -availability of materials. We have decided to increase the production of semi-conductors in the state to ensure production of the tablets and smart phones,” he said.

During the Covid pandemic the BJP national president had given a target- ‘Sewa is the Lakshya’. The party workers reached poor household and the Prime Minister ensured that free ration was available to 15 crore poor people. “This shows that BJP government is sensitive and working for people’s uplift,” he said.