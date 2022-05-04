All India Power Engineers Federation questions fresh instructions on coal import
All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has raised questions on the Union power ministry’s fresh instructions to the state government and the private sector thermal power plants to import foreign coal to increase the depleting coal supply.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, All India Power Engineers Federation chairman Shailendra Dubey said that till adequate arrangements were made to transport domestic coal to the power stations, it should be clarified by the ministry as to how imported coal would reach the thermal power stations from the ports.
According to him, in a letter by the Union power ministry on April 28, it has asked to import 22.049 million tonnes of coal for thermal power stations in the state and 15.936 million tonnes for private sector power stations.
“On one hand, the Union power ministry is pressuring the state government thermal power plants to import coal,” Duey said.
On the other hand, no instructions have been given in the letter to some private thermal power plants, which run on imported coal, he added.
The names of these power stations, he added, were also not mentioned in the ministry’s letter whereas some of these power stations were on the sea coast and it was easiest for them to get imported coal. “These power stations are closed after the price of imported coal has increased in the international market,” he said.
He said on one hand Coal India was claiming that it had produced 15.6% more coal than last year, yet this coal was not reaching power stations due to lack of railway rakes.
“Passenger trains are being cancelled across the country, yet coal is not reaching. In such a situation, even if coal is imported, in the absence of railway rakes from the ports, how will this coal reach the thermal power stations is a big question,” Dubey said.
According to the order issued by the Union ministry of power, all thermal power stations have to issue purchase orders for imported coal by May 31, 2022 and 50% delivery by June 30, 2022, 40% by August 31, 2022 and the remaining 10% delivery is to be ensured by October 31, 2022.
“From this, it appears that the coal crisis is very serious and it is yet to go on for several months,” he said.
“Anpara Thermal Power Station of Uttar Pradesh State Power Generation has been given a target of importing 8,53,000 tonnes and Obra, Harduaganj and Parichha thermal power stations to import 12,86,000 tonnes of coal,” Dubey said.
Advocate commissioner to survey Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal at Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex on May 6
Advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar will conduct a survey and inspection of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal at the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi on May 6 afternoon, said an advocate, Madan Mohan Yadav. He said the survey would start at 3pm. A local court had on April 8, 2022, appointed Ajai Kumar as the advocate commissioner in the case. The case is titled Rakhi Singh and others versus UP state and Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee.
MLNMC in Prayagraj plans to add 41 seats in PG courses
Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Sangam city is all set to witness a hike of 41 seats in the postgraduate courses offered by nine of its departments soon. The medical college presently has 138 post-graduate seats and the count would rise to 179 seats, post the addition of the new seats. Admissions on the seats would then take place in December 2022/January 2023 counselling if everything goes as per plan, they add.
Inspect projects every week: UP top official
The newly appointed urban development department principal secretary Amrit Abhijat has instructed all the officers to go to the field instead of sitting inside AC chambers. The principal secretary reviewed the works of the urban development department in presence of top officials. The principal secretary said that the dream project of Prime Minister, 'Amrit Sarovar' should be built in all the cities by June 2023. The principal secretary also reviewed Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana.
Punjab budget: Mann asks AAP MLAs to give suggestions, seek public opinion
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked the Aam Aadmi Party's state legislators to share their suggestions as well as encourage their constituents to participate in the budget preparation exercise. The MLAs representing urban areas were also asked to gear up for the municipal elections in the state. Let experts do the job: Warring Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring questioned Mann over his claim that people of Punjab will make the budget.
Identify and remove defects in power distribution, UP energy minister tells officials
Energy minister AK Sharma made a spot inspection of the 33KV substation in Vibhuti Khand here on Tuesday night and issued instructions to officials to ensure that the power supply was not disrupted in the state capital due to avoidable local faults. The preventive maintenance, he said, was the key to the problem. He said the UPPCL personnel were working hard day and night to maintain the power supply, and people are also cooperating.
