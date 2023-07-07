All nine STPs in U.P.’s Prayagraj set to get solar push, DPR ready

In line with the Uttar Pradesh government’s push for using renewable energy in the state, efforts have begun to operate all nine sewage treatment plants (STPs) of Prayagraj district using solar energy.

Solar power plant at a Naini-based STP in Prayagraj. (HT photo)

The Ganga Pollution Control Unit of UP Jal Nigam had used solar power to operate one STP of Prayagraj of 832 kW in Naini as part of a pilot project which has been successful. In the Naini STP, two solar energy plants were installed for power supply due to which this STP is now meeting 50 percent of its energy needs through solar power, said Surendra Singh Parmar, project manager, Ganga Pollution Unit, Prayagraj.

“Now a detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared for setting up solar plants in all the nine sewage treatment plants of the city. It will now be sent to the state government for its approval,” he added.

As per the officials, around 407 million litre per day (MLD) sewage is generated in Prayagraj city daily. To treat this sewage, the government has set up nine sewage treatment plants in the city with a total capacity of 340 MLD. All these STPs run on electricity on which ₹32 crore is spent every year.

“The STP operated with solar energy as a pilot project in Prayagraj has saved electricity to the tune of ₹1.5 crore this year alone. In this way, if implemented in all the STPs of the city, there will be a saving of around ₹32 crore per year,” officials said.

There is another aspect to this which is related to the cleanliness of the Ganga and the Yamuna. In the district, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd has made separate cut-free feeders for operation of STPs. Despite this, sometimes due to a local fault, the power supply to these STPs gets interrupted due to which the sewage treatment plants are not able to run due to delay or failure of the generator.

As a result, sewage goes into the rivers without being treated. However, with operation of STPs taking place through solar power plants, the STP will run continuously and contaminated waste water will not go into the rivers, the officials said.

