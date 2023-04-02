How religious edu can be imparted at state’s expense: Allahabad HC asks Centre, U.P. govt

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government to file affidavits explaining how religious education can be imparted in government-funded madrasas at the government’s expense.

The court passed the order while hearing a writ petition of Azaj Ahmad—a teacher in Samdaniya Islamia Madrasa, Shudnipur in Jaunpur district. (For Representation)

A single judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh on March 27 directed the secretary, central ministry of minority affairs and the principal secretary, department of minority welfare and waqf, Uttar Pradesh, to file affidavits answering the issue.

The court ordered both the Centre and the state government to file affidavits within the next six weeks noting that in madrasas religious education is also imparted to students besides normal curriculum.

In August 2021, the high court had framed questions for the state government on the issue of religious educational institutions like madrasas and the role of state government.

Prominent questions

Whether policy of the state government to provide financial aid to educational institutions imparting religious education is consistent with the Constitution, particularly in light of the word ‘Secular’ in the Preamble to the Constitution of India or not.

Whether the government funding of the institutions run by religious minorities that impart religious education implement the constitutional protection afforded to all religious faiths, especially religious minorities in the country or not.