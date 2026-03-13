Prayagraj , The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government as well as the advocate general to apprise it of the steps taken to expedite the recruitment process in the office of government advocate in the high court, saying shortage of staff is creating difficulty in proper assistance to the court. Allahabad HC faces shortage of staff in govt advocate office, asks UP govt about steps on recruitment

A two-judge bench of justices Ajit Kumar and Swarupama Chaturvedi in its order dated February 26 directed that a proper affidavit be filed in the matter by the secretary concerned of the state government by the next date fixed, failing which the court will be compelled to take serious view of the matter.

Hearing a writ petition filed by a man named Subedar Yadav, the court observed, "Be it government or advocate general, if for shortage of staff or for any other inconvenience the state law officer/additional advocate general fails in making proper arrangement of files and resultantly the court is not able to hear the matters for want of proper assistance, it amounts to interference in the administration of justice."

The system if paralyzed for either not filling up the vacancies in time or for want of vacancies, the justice delivery system will certainly fails, the court said.

It passed the observations when it noticed that file records of state counsels are not updated while it was hearing the writ petition.

Besides, the court also noticed that state counsels are not fully aware of the fact details to update the court only for the reason that files are not sent to them in advance and further proper upkeep of records have surfaced out as one of the reason causing inconvenience to the court in its administration of justice.

The high ranking state law officers, present in the court argued that all this is attributable to shortage of class three and class four staff in the state law office. It was submitted by them that it is after the state government sanctions or grants permission that the recruitment process is undertaken.

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