Allahabad HC reserves verdict on MLA Pallavi Singh Patel’s plea over EC notice

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court has reserved its judgment on a petition filed by Pallavi Singh Patel, Samajwadi Party MLA from Sirathu, challenging the Election Commission (EC) notice for allegedly not disclosing criminal cases against her.

Patel defeated deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu assembly seat of Kaushambi in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in March.

The bench comprising justices Sunita Agrawal and Vikram D Chauhan reserved its verdict after hearing arguments of Patel’s advocate Saroj Yadav and additional advocate general Neeraj Tripathi on Thursday.

It was alleged that Pallavi Patel allegedly did not disclose information about the criminal case registered against her in the nomination papers filed for the 2022 assembly elections.

On a complaint by Dilip Patel of Sirathu, the Election Commission issued notice to Pallavi on May 18, May 25 and June 3, and sought clarifications from her. This notice was challenged in the petition.

According to the complainant, Pallavi Patel did not declare a case registered against the MLA and her husband in which the couple is accused of grabbing a flat in Lucknow. Apart from this, the complaint alleged that she also faces a case in connection with her ancestral house in Kanpur.