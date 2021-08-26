Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Allahabad HC says custodial deaths 'concern for civilised society'
lucknow news

Allahabad HC says custodial deaths 'concern for civilised society'

Rejecting the bail application of Sher Ali, Justice Samit Gopal quoted the judicial verdict of the apex court passed in the case of DK Basu vs State of West Bengal where the Supreme Court had expressed its anguish over custodial deaths.
PTI | , Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Allahabad HC says concerned regarding custodial deaths. (HT File)

The Allahabad High Court has refused bail to a policeman, accused of causing custodial death of a man, observing that "custodial violence, custodial torture and custodial deaths have always been a concern for civilised society".

Rejecting the bail application of Sher Ali, Justice Samit Gopal quoted the judicial verdict of the apex court passed in the case of DK Basu vs State of West Bengal where the Supreme Court had expressed its anguish over custodial deaths and had issued guidelines for arrest in order to check such incidents.

In the present case, complainant Sanjay Kumar Gupta alleged that on December 28, 1997, some policemen came to his house and took away his father Gokrakhnath alias Om Prakash Gupta. Later, he was told by the policemen that his father died due to heart attack.

Denying the version given by the police, Gupta alleged that his father was mercilessly and inhumanly assaulted due to which he died in the police station. The FIR was registered against Ali under section 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 304 (culpable homicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

Topics
allahabad high court
