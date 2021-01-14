Allahabad HC seeks details of phase-wise vaccination programme for UP

The Allahabad high court has directed the state and the Central government to provide a detailed, phase-wise, Covid-19 vaccination programme planned for Uttar Pradesh by the next date of hearing on January 22.

The court passed the order when the time table provided for vaccination by the principal secretary of the health department of Uttar Pradesh only indicated that the vaccination drive would commence from January 16 without mentioning when the first phase would get over and the second phase begin. Further, the counsel for the Central government did not place any vaccination programme schedule before the court.

The bench comprising justice Siddhartha Varma and justice Ajit Kumar passed the order in a suo motu PIL on the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

During the course of hearing, the state government placed the new guidelines to contain the spread of the virus during Magh Mela in the mela area and the city of Prayagraj before the court.

The court said it hoped and trusted that the guidelines placed before it will be adhered to religiously.

During the last hearing, the court had directed the state and the Central governments to place before it a definite date and the intended programme detailing when and how the vaccination against Covid-19 would be done in UP.

Health workers are to be vaccinated in the first phase of the drive starting January 16 in the state.