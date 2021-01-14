Allahabad HC seeks details of phase-wise vaccination programme for UP
- The high court had earlier directed the state and the Central governments to place before it a definite date and the intended programme detailing when and how the vaccination against Covid-19 would be done in UP.
The Allahabad high court has directed the state and the Central government to provide a detailed, phase-wise, Covid-19 vaccination programme planned for Uttar Pradesh by the next date of hearing on January 22.
The court passed the order when the time table provided for vaccination by the principal secretary of the health department of Uttar Pradesh only indicated that the vaccination drive would commence from January 16 without mentioning when the first phase would get over and the second phase begin. Further, the counsel for the Central government did not place any vaccination programme schedule before the court.
The bench comprising justice Siddhartha Varma and justice Ajit Kumar passed the order in a suo motu PIL on the spread of Covid-19 in the state.
During the course of hearing, the state government placed the new guidelines to contain the spread of the virus during Magh Mela in the mela area and the city of Prayagraj before the court.
The court said it hoped and trusted that the guidelines placed before it will be adhered to religiously.
During the last hearing, the court had directed the state and the Central governments to place before it a definite date and the intended programme detailing when and how the vaccination against Covid-19 would be done in UP.
Health workers are to be vaccinated in the first phase of the drive starting January 16 in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Authorities seize 550 sacks of rice from SP leader Fahimuddin's warehouse in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercury dips in several places across UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fly anywhere in a seaplane: Yogi Adityanath has a vision for hometown Gorakhpur
- While currently nine domestic flights operate from Gorakhpur to all major cities of the country, an international flight from the newly-constructed Kushinagar airport will also commence soon, said the CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1.85L Covid vaccine doses reach Varanasi, 64k vials reach Kanpur
- The first batch of the Covid-19 vaccines arrived by a special plane at Chakeri airport in Kanpur on Wednesday. Vaccines in stored in Varanasi are to be used in the divisions of Varanasi, Azamgarh, Prayagraj and Mirzapur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress revival bid gets reality check with video of leader abusing party brass
- Questions are now being raised over the manner in which appointments are being made on various posts in the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allahabad HC seeks details of phase-wise vaccination programme for UP
- The high court had earlier directed the state and the Central governments to place before it a definite date and the intended programme detailing when and how the vaccination against Covid-19 would be done in UP.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucknow: 1600 health workers to get Covishield on Jan 16, 61,980 doses arrive
- 51,000 healthcare workers have been listed in Lucknow for the vaccination drive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Public notice for interfaith marriage not a must: HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Owaisi visits Varanasi, says 'will put up a tough fight in UP polls'
- The AIMIM and Omprakash Rajbhar’s SBSP would contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, said Owaisi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Packed in boxes and weighing around 400 kilos, Covid-19 vaccines reach Lucknow
- 1.6 lakh vials of Serum Institute of India vaccine, weighing about 400 kilograms, arrived in 11 boxes amid strict security at the Lucknow airport. It was then transported to storage points in special GPS-enabled trucks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP MLA Bharti held in Rae Bareli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
For BJP, panchayat polls a ‘test’ match before 2022 UP assembly elections
- Observers say the BJP is preparing the ground for 2022 UP assembly elections by using the rural polls as a ‘test’ match.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu in UP: 2 red jungle fowls in Kanpur zoo test positive
- The animal husbandry department in Sonbhadra district of eastern Uttar Pradesh has asked farmers and traders dealing in poultry products not to transport chicken and other poultry products from Madhya Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Badaun gang rape: Accused priest sent to 10-day judicial custody
- Priest Narain used to live in the temple premises, where the woman was gang raped and murdered.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After much fanfare, now govt tells HC: No decision yet on Film City’s location
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox