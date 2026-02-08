Allahabad HCBA opposes proposal to work on 2 Saturdays a month

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has written to various bar associations across India, urging collective opposition to the proposal to make high courts function on two Saturdays every month. Allahabad HCBA called upon other bar associations across the state to pass resolutions opposing the proposal. (For Representation)

In a letter, the HCBA flagged concerns over the impact of additional working days on lawyers, judges and court staff. They also questioned the assumption that longer court hours would automatically reduce case backlogs.

“Opening of courts on two Saturdays in a month needs to be resisted since it may appear to superficially attractive and appealing to the uninitiated but, eventually, it would affect the quality and quantity of justice while putting the legal fraternity, judicial fraternity and staff concerned to physical strain and psychological stress,” the letter said.

Explaining the realities of the legal profession, the bar association said although court hours officially run from 10 AM to 4 PM, lawyers’ work routinely stretches far beyond that. It added that weekends are often spent preparing complex cases, drafting pleadings and studying legal material.

“Matters which may be complicated, time consuming and need extensive preparation are normally dealt with on Saturdays and Sundays. In fact, Saturday and Sunday are the busiest days for lawyers,” the letter said.

It further said additional court sittings would affect preparation time and the quality of legal assistance. The bar association also linked the proposal to what it described as a “corporate-style approach to productivity”, where longer working hours are equated with increased output.

It stated that effective judicial work depends on efficiency in a stress-free environment rather than on the extension of court sitting days. The HCBA also pointed to the pressure on judges and court staff. It said court staff are already facing manpower shortages and delays in issuing certified copies of orders.

In the letter dated January 27, the HCBA called upon other bar associations across the state to pass resolutions opposing the proposal and to forward them to the Supreme Court, all high courts and the Union law minister. The letter is signed by HCBA president Rakesh Pande and secretary Akhilesh Kumar Sharma.