Allahabad high court fixes November 28 for final arguments in plea against ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque

The Allahabad high court on Friday fixed November 28 for final arguments in a matter wherein a lower court’s order for an ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi has been challenged.

The Allahabad high court, which was hearing a petition filed by the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board and the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi mosque, specified that it will not adjourn this matter on the next date.

On April 8, 2021, a Varanasi court had directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a comprehensive survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex.

“It is made clear that court will not adjourn the matter on the said date,” Justice Prakash Padia said on Friday.

During the court proceedings, senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan, appearing for plaintiff (Hindu side) of the suit pending before a Varanasi court, argued that for reaching a logical conclusion, the inquiry should be done.

“In this matter, the survey shall be done by the ASI to bring out prima facie truth, as watching the disputed premises with naked eyes, it is clear that this is part of the temple and the proceedings of survey should be continued,” he added.

Earlier, a Varanasi court, while hearing a suit seeking restoration of the temple at Gyanvapi mosque site, had on April 8, 2021 directed ASI to conduct a comprehensive survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Subsequently, the Varanasi court’s order was challenged by AIMC and UP Sunni Waqf Board before the high court. Thereafter, the high court on September 9, 2021 had stayed the Varanasi court’s order dated April 8.

On October 31, 2022, the high court had again extended the interim stay on the survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex and further proceedings in this case till November 30.