Allahabad University convocation: No DLitt to Gulzar as Centre’s nod still awaited

Even as officials of Allahabad University (AU) are busy in last minute preparations for the convocation scheduled on November 8, it is now clear that the varsity will not be able to confer honorary degree of DLitt on noted lyricist Gulzar as the go ahead needed from the Union Ministry of Education has still not been received, said an official of the central university.

Likewise, governor Anandiben Patel, who is the Rector of AU, will also not be attending the function due to her prior engagements.

“We have still not received the approval of the Union Education Ministry for conferring the honorary degree of DLitt to Gulzar and hence he will not be attending the ceremony,” said Allahabad University public relation officer (PRO) Jaya Kapoor on Saturday.

The decision to confer honorary degree on Gulzar was taken in the academic council and executive council meetings.

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest of the convocation. Chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Ashish Chauhan will join the function in the capacity of Allahabad University Chancellor.

A total of 263 medals will be awarded to meritorious students while 550 students will be awarded PhD degrees during the function. These will be for academic session 2018-19 and 2019-20.

For the academic session 2018-19, Chancellor’s Gold Medal will be awarded to Himanshu Dubey of BA.LLB, Neha Mishra of B.Sc Bio will be given Chancellor’s Silver Medal and Kulbhushan Tiwari of BA will be awarded Chancellor’s Bronze Medal. At the same time, Shivnekar Revathi Vijay of MSc Cognitive Science in postgraduate courses will be awarded Chancellor’s Gold Medal and Shreya Agarwal of MSc Computer Science will be awarded Chancellor’s Silver Medal.

Similarly, for undergraduate courses of academic session 2019-20, Anshika Mittal of BCA will be awarded Chancellor Gold Medal, Shalvika Upadhyay of BA will be awarded Chancellor Silver Medal, Urja Srivastava of BTech will be awarded Chancellor Bronze Medal.

In PG, Madhavi Singh of MSc Botany will be conferred with Chancellor’s Gold Medal and Shashank Mani Tripathi of MSc Biotechnology will be awarded with Chancellor’s Silver Medal.

The event will also witness ‘Dronacharya’ and ‘Meghnad Saha’ awards being conferred for the first time.

The names of the recipients of these two awards will be announced at the function. Dronacharya award will be given to two teachers and two research scholars will be awarded the Meghnad Saha award for good research work.

The ceremony will also witness the union minister inaugurating three new buildings.

The PRO said 124-seat girl’s hostel-- Gargi Hostel located on women’s hostel campus-- along with 34-seat Chandrashekhar Azad International Hostel and Major Dhyanchand activity centre will also be inaugurated during the day.

