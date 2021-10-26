Allahabad University plans 10 new integrated courses under NEP-2020

Allahabad University (AU) is gearing up to introduce as many as 10 new integrated courses under the proposals of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

These integrated courses will be in diverse subjects, including food technology, fashion technology, food and nutrition, artificial intelligence, forensic sciences, music, law, disaster management, behavioural and cognitive sciences, said AU PRO Jaya Kapoor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The move was discussed in a meeting of all deans, heads of the department, coordinators-directors of the Centre University chaired by AU vice-chancellor in the North Hall on Monday, she added.

The meeting also resolved to host the alumni meet in November 2022. The exact date of the reunion would be decided soon.

In line with this proposal, a six-member committee of senior faculty members was formed by the vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava, said AU PRO.

The heads of the departments will provide a list of the alumni of their respective departments to the committee to facilitate the event, the AU PRO shared.

During the meeting, it was decided that Katra gate of Science Faculty campus of the university will remain open from 8.45 am to 11 am and 3.30 pm to 5 pm on all working days henceforth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The meeting also resolved that the teachers must follow the Act and Statutes pertaining to the leave rules.

It was also decided that the child care leave will be given for a minimum period of 45 days at a time. Women teachers and other staff who are in the family way and are unable to come to the university must apply for maternity leave and get prior permission from the competent authority.

Reiterating the decision to start offline UG final year classes from December 12, 2021, the VC instructed that this must be done while strictly observing the Covid guidelines.

The HoDs were also asked to encourage students to fill up the online feedback forms available on the website regarding the faculty of their respective teaching departments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}