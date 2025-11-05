Allottees of 72 EWS flats in Lko to receive keys from CM today

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will on Wednesday hand over keys to allottees of 72 EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) flats constructed on land reclaimed from mafia leader Mukhtar Ansari’s illegal possession in Lucknow’s prime Dalibagh area. The keys will be distributed to beneficiaries at a ceremony organised at Ekta Van, opposite the Director General of Police’s residence, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday. The flats are priced at ₹10.70 lakh each, with the lottery process for allotment completed on Tuesday. (File Photo)

The project, developed under the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Housing Scheme, stands as a symbol of the Yogi government’s zero-tolerance policy against the mafia. The flats are priced at ₹10.70 lakh each, with the lottery process for allotment completed on Tuesday, it stated.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) reclaimed approximately 2,322 square metres of encroached land and constructed three G+3 blocks comprising 72 flats — each measuring 36.65 square metres.

According to LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar, the lottery process for the allotment was completed on Tuesday, with 72 beneficiaries selected from nearly 8,000 applicants who had registered online between October 4 and November 3.

Officials said the initiative reflects the state government’s ongoing drive to transform properties once held by mafia figures into assets serving the poor and underprivileged, a key part of its broader campaign for transparent governance and equitable urban development.

The housing complex, situated on the 20-metre-wide Bandha Road, enjoys excellent connectivity, located just five to 10 minutes from Balu Adda, 1090 Square, Narahi, Sikandarbagh and Hazratganj. The project features essential amenities such as water and electricity supply, two-wheeler parking, security arrangements and landscaped parks, the release added.