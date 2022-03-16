Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cities / Lucknow News / 'Allow Kashi seers to find out about vandalised Kashmir temples'
lucknow news

‘Allow Kashi seers to find out about vandalised Kashmir temples’

Kashi Dharma Parishad has decided to felicitate the director of ‘Kashmir Files’ and his team in Kashi soon
Kashi Dharma Parishad members watching the ‘Kashmir Files’ in a cinema hall in Varanasi. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 16, 2022 11:03 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

The Kashi Dharma Parishad on Wednesday demanded that a commission, comprising sadhus and seers of Varanasi, be constituted and its members sent to Kashmir in order to find out the exact number of temples vandalized there by terrorists in the 1990s.

Earlier on Wednesday, the seers, including Patalpuri Peethadheeshwar Mahant Balak Das Ji, president of the parishad, Mahant Ramlochan Das, Mahant Sarveshwar Sharan Das, Mahant Shravan Das, Mahant Ishwar Das, Mahant Avadh Kishore Das, Vyas Raghav Rishi, Anil Shastri, Acharya Shriram Shastri, along with Kamlesh Shastri and volunteers of Vishal Bharat Sansthan watched the movie ‘Kashmir Files’.

Parishad president Mahant Balak Das informed about the demand to form the commission.

“After the exact number of temples destroyed in Kashmir is known, their reconstruction should be done with immediate effect,” he said.

He further said that the properties of those who were involved in driving away Kashmiri pundits from the valley should be confiscated and action taken against them.

Meanwhile, Rampanth chief Dr Rajiv Shreeguruji said all members of Rampanth and seers together will apprise the people in villages about the history of the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus. “Sanatan dharma will have to adopt a policy of standing firm, and not fleeing,” he said.

He said the that ‘sant samaj’ (seer community) of Kashi will soon meet the President and apprise him of their concern.

The Kashi Dharma Parishad has decided to felicitate the director of ‘Kashmir Files’ and his team in Kashi.

