Almost 100 pc Covid vaccination in Lucknow: UP minister

Nearly hundred percent vaccination of eligible people against Covid-19 in the age group of 18 to 60 years has been carried out in the state capital, said UP finance minister Suresh Khanna.

Presiding over a meeting to review development work of Lucknow on Saturday, he informed about the progress of ongoing vaccination drive against Covid-19 in the state capital. “Almost hundred percent vaccination against Covid-19 of people in the age group of 18-60 years in Lucknow has been carried out,” Khanna told media persons after the meeting.

He further said 90 percent vaccination of children in the age group 15 to 17 years had been carried out successfully in the state capital. On the occasion, Khanna also issued an appeal to parents to get their children in the age group of 12 to 14 years vaccinated.

About the status of oxygen plants in city hospitals, he said oxygen plants had been made operational in 28 hospitals. “In all, community toilets have been constructed in 494 gram panchayats in the state capital,” said Khanna.

About distribution of tablets and smartphones, he said 80,493 students had received the gadgets in Lucknow. About the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Khanna said 3,708 houses out of 3,771 had been constructed so far.

On the progress of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the minister said out of 4,03,171 eligible families, golden cards had been issued to 3,53,306 families. He said 72,007 beneficiaries had received claims under this health scheme. Khanna also reviewed law and order situation of the state capital.

Minister of state for minority welfare Danish Azad, commissioner of police DK Thakur, divisional commissioner Ranjan Kumar and DM Abhishek Prakash were prominent among those present in the meeting.