Along with AI, value emotional intelligence too: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday asked technology students to give importance to “emotional intelligence” along with “artificial intelligence” (AI). “We must remember that AI should not be an end but a means whose purpose is to enhance the quality of human life. Every decision we take should benefit the person at the lowest rung,” Murmu added. President Droupadi Murmu, UP governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath with toppers during IIITL convocation. (HT photo)

She was addressing the second convocation of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Uttar Pradesh capital. The President said AI and other contemporary technological developments offer unlimited and unprecedented developmental and transformative possibilities.

“It is necessary that the ethical dilemmas arising with AI use be resolved first. Be it the employment problem arising from automation or the widening gap of economic inequality or the human bias that results from AI, we have to find creative solutions to every problem,” the President added.

She said, “We are witnessing the beginning of the 4th Industrial Revolution. AI is proving to be an important tool to make human life easier and increase productivity. With its wide applications, AI and Machine Learning are touching almost all aspects of our lives.”

“In all areas like healthcare, education, agriculture, smart cities, infrastructure, smart mobility and transportation etc, AI and Machine Learning are presenting many opportunities to improve our efficiency and working capacity on a large scale,” Murmu said.

The President was happy to note that IIIT Lucknow has been granted the status of Institute of National Importance. She said the status was an indicator of this institution’s ability, capability, and efficiency.

The President said students have to take a pledge that when India completes 100 years of its independence, the coming generations will be born in an India which is prosperous, prosperous and where development is inclusive.

“The curriculum focused on AI and its applications provides students with the skills needed to navigate the new technological landscape. I am happy to know that IIIT Lucknow is committed to solving the challenges faced by the society and industry and preparing students for the demands arising with time,” she said.

“Today India has 5 Ds—Demand, Demography, Democracy, Desire and Dream. These 5Ds will be very beneficial in our journey of development. Our economy, which was at 11th position a decade ago, is today the fifth largest economy and is on its way to becoming the third largest economy by 2030. Our dream is that India should become a developed country by 2047,” the President said.

She stressed it is the responsibility of all students of IIIT Lucknow to not only become a partner in this vision but also to give their best to fulfil it.