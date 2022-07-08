Alt News co-founder case: Custody of Zubair sought by Sitapur police put off
The six-day custody remand sought by Sitapur police of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, 33, in connection with the FIR lodged in Sitapur district, has been postponed. This follows the Supreme Court granting him a five-day conditional bail in the same matter.
In all likelihood, Zubair will now be handed over to the Delhi police to aid in the investigation of an FIR lodged in Delhi, police officials said on Friday.
Zubair was arrested on June 27 by the Delhi Police for a 2018 tweet and has been in judicial custody since then. He was brought to Sitapur on Monday in connection with a second police complaint filed against him on July 1 for allegedly inflaming communal passions. In his tweet he had called three controversial right-wing leaders ‘spreaders of hatred’.
He has been lodged in Sitapur jail since then and the local court had allowed a six-day custody remand on Thursday to the local police to interrogate him in connection with the case.
Sitapur circle officer, city, Piyush Kumar Singh, said that the remand period was to start from 10 am on Friday. He said that now, with the Supreme Court stepping in, the remand period will now be suspended. He said the Sitapur police will again approach the local court to fix dates for his custody remand after his interim bail is completed.
“We have to yet to receive the hard copy of the bail order and will act as the court would have directed in it,” said the CO and added, “Most probably, we will have to hand him over to Delhi police as the bail is provided to him only in the Sitapur case,” he said.
Early on Friday, the apex court granted Zubair conditional bail, directing him not to tweet and not to leave Delhi, while other conditions of the bail will be fixed by the Sitapur district court.
-
Agniveers from U.P.: Army to hold recruitment rallies in state from Aug 10
The stage is set for the recruitment of Agniveers from Uttar Pradesh into the Indian Army. The Bareilly region will be the first to witness a recruitment rally, starting from August 10 and going up to September 13. Public relations officer, Shantanu Pratap Singh, defence said Meerut will be next in line to witness a recruitment rally which will start from September 20 onwards. The rally will conclude on October 10.
-
Balrampur murder: HC Lucknow bench rejects bail plea of ex-MP Rizwan Zaheer
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has rejected bail application of former MP from Balrampur district Rizwan Zaheer who was allegedly involved in murder of Rizwan Zaheer's political rival Firoz Ahmad alias Pappu in January this year. “The bail application is accordingly rejected,” the court said. Firoz Ahmad, former nagar panchayat chairman, Balrampur, was murdered on January 4, 2022 in Balrampur.
-
Ludhiana | Bhamian Khurd resident booked for raping live-in partner
A resident of Bhamian Khurd has been booked for allegedly raping The victim, 26, who resides in CMC Colony, Hundal Chowk's live-in partner on the pretext of marriage. Police have also booked his father for “helping him”. The victim, 26, who resides in CMC Colony, Hundal Chowk, said she had been living with the accused for the past three years. The accused's father was aware of their relationship. The woman alleged that when she asked the accused to marry her, he started making excuses.
-
Woman refuses to marry dark-complexioned man in U.P.’s Etawah
A woman in Etawah district refused to marry a dark-complexioned groom saying he looked a fair coloured in the photograph that she was shown prior to the marriage. The incident took place in Bharthana town of Etawah district on Wednesday night (July 6) just before the “Jaimaal” ceremony. For six hours, the two families tried to resolve the issue but to avail. Later, the marriage party had no option but to go back empty-handed.
-
MLA calls upon youth to wage a war against drug menace in Ludhiana
Led by MLA (Raikot) Hakam Singh Thekedar, over 600 youth on Friday pledged to wage a war against drug menace in the district during an anti-drugs awareness event held here at GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar. Addressing the youngsters, the MLA urged them to make a collective effort to carve out a drug-free district by encouraging drug addicts to abandon this vicious circle. Raikot sub-divisional magistrate Gurbir Singh Kohli advised students to come forward and end this lethal problem.
