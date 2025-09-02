Amausi Zone: Power infra overhaul on anvil, to benefit over 5.5 L people in Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has approved a ₹144 crore infrastructure upgrade for the Amausi Zone, covering both rural and urban areas of Lucknow. The project, sanctioned under the 2025–26 Business Plan, is set to benefit over 5.5 lakh population by reducing outages, stabilising voltage, and enhancing overall supply reliability. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The comprehensive plan includes the construction of four new power substations and the installation of 671 transformers with capacities ranging from 25 kVA to 400 kVA. Areas expected to see major improvement include Vrindavan, Alambagh, Kanpur Road, Mohanlalganj, Nadarganj, Dubagga, and Malihabad. Officials say the project is particularly timely, as the region has faced increasing load stress during peak demand seasons.

Rajat Juneja, chief engineer, Amausi Zone (LESA), said the upgrades are aimed at directly improving the consumer experience. “Once operational, the system will be better equipped to handle summer loads, with fewer power cuts and more stable voltage levels,” he said.

A major component of the project involves investment in a new 33 kV transmission line. Additionally, ₹50.13 crore has been earmarked for transformer installations and ₹41.53 crore for building substations in key locations including Sisendi (Mohanlalganj), the Electricity Training Institute (Sarojininagar), the FCI substation campus on Kakori Road, and near Lok Bandhu Hospital in LDA Colony. These four substations alone are expected to directly benefit nearly 50,000 consumers across neighbourhoods like Uttretia, Bijnor, Gahru, Bandhra, Nadarganj, Awas Vikas, Chandarnagar, and New Alambagh.

The project also involves replacing low-capacity transformers with higher-capacity units, dividing overloaded 11 kV feeders into separate circuits, installing vacuum breakers on 11 kV and 33 kV lines, and introducing insulated AB cabling for LT lines in rural areas. These steps are aimed at curbing power theft, reducing faults, and improving service longevity.

The selection of implementation agencies is already underway, with physical work expected to begin by the end of September. Authorities aim to make the new substations operational before the summer of 2026. Once completed, the project is expected to ease the electricity burden on residents, ensuring a more stable and reliable power supply for years to come.