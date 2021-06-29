Ambedkar always worked for an egalitarian society: President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said equality was always on top of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s mind as he realised that the country’s integrated development was impossible unless the governments worked to bring about equality in society.

He was speaking at a virtual foundation stone laying ceremony of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Cultural Centre here. Kovind said Ambedkar worked to bring about equality in society and incorporated the same in the Preamble of the Constitution.

Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma were among those who attended the ceremony.

Adityanath, in his address earlier, pointed out that Ambedkar launched a newspaper titled Samta 93 years ago.

Kovind said the foundation of the memorial and cultural centre was being laid on the day when Ambedkar pushed the idea of equality in society. “This day is important for us because Dr Ambedkar began his journey for equality 93 years ago on this day and we are witness to this journey being taken forward by laying of the foundation stone of Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Centre,” said Kovind.

He said Ambedkar had a special connection with Lucknow. “Bodhanandji, who was like a guru for Baba Saheb, and Bhadant Pragyanandji, who gave diksha to him, lived in Lucknow and Dr Ambedkar used to visit them.”

He said all the places associated with Ambedkar have special importance for the people of the country.