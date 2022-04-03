Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ambulance headed with patient to Meerut runs out of fuel midway
lucknow news

Ambulance headed with patient to Meerut runs out of fuel midway

A local from the village tied the ambulance to a tractor to drag it to the nearest fuel station.
A video of the incident went viral on social media, after which the incident came to light. (Representational image)
Published on Apr 03, 2022 02:04 PM IST
ANI | , Meerut

In a case of negligence an ambulance carrying a patient, moving towards Meerut from Bijnor on Saturday evening suddenly ran out of fuel on the way.

A local from the village tied the ambulance to a tractor to drag it to the nearest fuel station. As soon as the information about this matter came to light, it created a lot of stir among the officials of the district administration.

Chief Medical Officer of Meerut, Dr Akhilesh Mohan intimated the incident and said "The ambulance was not from Meerut. It was coming from Bijnor to Meerut when it ran out of fuel."

A video of the incident went viral on social media, after which the incident came to light. 

Topics
uttar pradesh meerut
