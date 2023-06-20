Amid summer break, schools in UP to open today and tomorrow. Here's why

Amid the ongoing summer vacations, primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will open for 2 days: Tuesday and Wednesday.

A class under way at a secondary school in Prayagraj. (HT file photo/Representational Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is in accordance with a directive issued last week by the Uttar Pradesh government, which made it mandatory for schools to comply with the government's instructions in this regard.

Why are UP schools open today and tomorrow?

This is for the 9th annual International Day of Yoga celebrations, which will be held across the country on Wednesday. Accordingly, on June 20, educational institutes in the state will be opened for cleaning and dusting, and, a day later, for the Yoga Day events.

Also Read: All schools to open for Yoga Day celebrations in UP

According to the state government's order, principals, teachers, non-teaching staff, and children of primary and upper primary schools will practice activities such as ‘pranayama,’ ‘surya namaskar,’ and more on Yoga Day. After this, ‘asanas’ and ‘meditation’ will be organised for students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, events such as essay poster, essay-writing, and quiz competitions on yoga will be held, and the top 3 contestants in each competition will be rewarded. Additionally, schools must provide sweets, rice, pudding, halwa, fruits, and clean drinking water to children.

International Day of Yoga

Each year, it is celebrated on June 21; the first edition was held in 2015. This year, the main ceremony will emanate from the United Nations headquarters lawns in New York City, where PM Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations. This, therefore, is the first time that the main ceremony is being hosted abroad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail