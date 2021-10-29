Amit Shah boosts morale of BJP workers, underscores need for discipline ahead of UP assembly polls

Union home minister Amit Shah displayed different shades of his personality during the launch of the BJP membership campaign, months ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly polls, in Lucknow on Friday.

He reinforced the fact that Yogi Adityanath would lead the BJP into the 2022 UP polls and even afterwards if the party wins a second term. Much like a military general, he also energized his “troops” (party workers) with a passionate speech ahead of a crucial electoral battle. Then, Amit Shah donned the mantle of a disciplinarian, ticking off a party leader for not standing up when he was raising Bharat Mata ki Jai slogans.

“Settling the leadership issue and raising the morale of the cadre were the two main takeaways of his public address,” said a BJP leader interpreting Amit Shah’s roughly half-an-hour plus pep talk to the BJP workers.

The home minister is scheduled to visit UP regularly in the run-up to the elections, beginning with two back-to-back visits in November.

The BJP is widely expected to replace several of its sitting lawmakers and facilitate some big-ticket crossovers from opposition parties before the UP assembly polls. But before his many meetings with party leaders to discuss these issues, Shah sought to raise the morale of the cadre with his speech.

“When with a BJP flag in hand, our cadre moves raising the Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogan, many get scared,” he said, exhorting the BJP cadres not to worry about their counterparts in the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party. They won’t stand a chance before the BJP workers, he said.

“The election campaign would pick up post Diwali and I would like the cadre to visit each and every house, road and lane of the state,” he said.

The rather blunt public rebuff to a party leader, “netaji jara khade ho jaiye (politician, please stand up)” for not standing up while Bharat Mata Ki Jai was being raised was enough to convey that he wouldn’t brook indiscipline.

His backing of Yogi Adityanath and urging the masses to make him chief minister once again was, some party leaders said, meant to publicly convey that Yogi had the full backing of the party’s leadership months ahead of the polls.

“Please give 300 plus seats to BJP again and we promise that in return, we would help develop UP as the country’s best state. The foundation of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under Modi’s leadership would be laid in 2022 UP polls and for that you would have to re-elect Yogi as chief minister. Then only proper development will happen as without UP’s development the country can’t develop,” he said.

Though the BJP’s handling of the Covid situation during the second wave had received a lot of flak in April-May, Shah sought to turn the tables on the main opposition Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, asking him about the days he had spent in foreign lands over the last five years and even accused him of being indoors when the state was reeling during the Covid surge and floods.

The BJP won the 2017 UP polls defeating the Samajwadi Party (SP). Shah reeled off statistics about how UP has grown under BJP rule.

“Before the BJP, the state’s economy was ranked seventh and now is ranked second. The SP left UP with a budget of ₹10 lakh crore, but the Yogi Adityanath government’s last budget was worth ₹21 lakh crore. On the ease of doing business, the state is now ranked second, the unemployment rate is down from 18% to 4.8%. There are 30 medical colleges and another 10 will be completed before 2022, expressways have increased to seven,” Amit Shah said.

