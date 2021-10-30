Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Amit Shah meets oldest BJP cadre
Amit Shah meets oldest BJP cadre

An old BJP cadre, said to be 107-year-old, was also present for the meeting that Union Home minister Amit Shah had with party leaders at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthaan on Friday
Amit Shah meeting Bhulai Bhai, a party cadre, rumoured to be 107-year-old.
Amit Shah meeting Bhulai Bhai, a party cadre, rumoured to be 107-year-old.
Published on Oct 30, 2021 01:14 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Shree Narayan alias Bhulai Bhai has been with the party since the inception of Jan Sangh, which later paved the way for the emergence of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Bhulai Bhai was a Jan Sangh lawmaker from Naurangia assembly segment (present day Khadda assembly segment) in Kushinagar.

In 1977, he was again elected lawmaker. Party leaders say that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to him during the Covid surge. Only recently, defence minister Rajnath Singh too had met him separately after watching him stand in a queue of partymen waiting to see him.

“He still tells how party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya himself offered him food from his plate and blessed him with a long life,” a BJP leader said.

