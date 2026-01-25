Amit Shah’s 2027 poll pitch: Vote BJP back to power in UP, reject dynastic parties

Setting the tone for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to people to vote for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), launching a sharp attack on the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for practising what he described as “dynastic politics”. Union home minister Amit Shah with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary during the inaugural ceremony of 75th UP Diwas at Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow on Saturday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Addressing the UP Diwas 2026 celebrations at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow on the occasion of the state’s 77th foundation day, Shah, the chief guest at the event, said Uttar Pradesh had shed its long-standing ‘Bimaru’ tag after the BJP came to power in 2017.

“Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was known as a ‘Bimaru rajya’. Everything changed after the BJP formed the government in the state. Today, Uttar Pradesh is part of the country’s growth engine and is a revenue-surplus state,” Shah said.

Blaming previous governments for the state’s stagnation, the Union home minister said Uttar Pradesh was once seen merely as a labour-supplying state but has now emerged as a force driving India’s economic growth.

He attributed this transformation to the “double-engine government” led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the state, supported by improved law and order.

With assembly elections expected in March-April 2027, Shah openly appealed to the electorate to vote the BJP to power once again.

“I have come here to appeal to the people of Uttar Pradesh to vote for the BJP in the 2027 assembly elections and ensure that the party returns with a full majority,” he said.

Taking aim at the opposition, Shah said the Congress, SP and BSP were “parivarwadi” (dynastic) parties. “These dynastic parties cannot ensure welfare in Uttar Pradesh. Only the Bharatiya Janata Party can deliver development and welfare,” he asserted, urging voters to rise above caste considerations and reject family-centric politics.

Recalling the BJP’s electoral victories in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022, Shah said the people of Uttar Pradesh had consistently supported the party and would once again have to choose the right direction in the upcoming polls.

Highlighting development initiatives, Shah said Prime Minister Modi and chief minister Adityanath had unlocked Uttar Pradesh’s full potential. He pointed to the expansion of the national highway network, the highest number of airports in any state, the Defence Corridor where BrahMos missiles are being manufactured, and major improvements in power supply, law and order and governance.

Shah said corruption had been curbed, law and order strengthened and welfare schemes implemented effectively, ensuring at least 20 hours of electricity supply in every village. Shah also cited significant reductions in crime, including a 94% drop in dacoity and an 82% decline in robbery.

The Union home minister said Uttar Pradesh had received investment proposals worth ₹45 lakh crore, with projects worth ₹15 lakh crore already implemented. IT exports have crossed ₹2,000 crore, he added, noting that the state is emerging as a preferred destination for data centres, semiconductor units and electronics manufacturing.

Referring to cultural and religious milestones, Shah said the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya had fulfilled a centuries-old aspiration, while the grand Mahakumbh in Prayagraj had taken the glory of Sanatan Dharma to the global stage.

He also spoke about youth-focused initiatives, saying one lakh youths are being given interest-free, guarantee-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh every year, with a 10% subsidy. So far, 1.30 lakh youths have benefited from loans worth ₹5,322 crore, he said.

Praising the Rashtra Prerna Sthal, Shah said the site, once a 65-acre garbage dump, had been transformed into a centre of inspiration through the BJP government’s “waste-to-wealth” approach. “The statues of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Atal Bihari Vajpayee would continue to guide the nation for decades,” he added.

Road to 2027:

Assembly elections are expected in Uttar Pradesh in March-April 2027. The BJP returned to power in the state in 2022 with a sweeping victory, winning 312 of the 403 assembly seats.

However, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party suffered a significant setback in Uttar Pradesh, with its seat tally dropping to 33 of the state’s 80 seats, down from 62 in 2019. The Samajwadi Party emerged stronger, winning 37 seats, up from 32, while the Congress improved its performance, increasing its count to six seats from one. In the 2014 general elections, the BJP had won 71 seats from the state.