AMU alumni association plans to form global body

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Old Boys (Alumni) Association Lucknow hosted an online global AMU alumni meeting on Sunday where the formation of a Global AMU Alumni Association was planned, said Prof Shakeel Ahmad Qidwai, president of the association. The plan was proposed during the meet and most of the participants welcomed the move as it will be in the interest of AMU and members of the Alig fraternity, he added.

The participants also discussed the aims and objectives of this international forum. Aligs from the USA, India, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE and many more countries participated in the meeting. It was resolved that a committee should be constituted to work out the practical and legal modalities and long-term vision of such an international organisation. Many useful inputs and suggestions were proposed which were noted to prepare a long-term master plan which will again be discussed in the next session, said Syed M Shoeb, honorary secretary of the association.

The ongoing crisis on the AMU campus over the issue of unprecedented delay in the appointment of the next vice-chancellor was also discussed and it was decided to write a letter to President Droupadi Murmu in her capacity as the visitor of the University with a request for her intervention into the matter. Prior to that, a delegation of AMU Old Boys Association Lucknow will meet the vice-chancellor and take an account of the current situation.

All participants expressed their concerns over the ongoing developments on the AMU campus. The meeting ended on a positive note, said the president of the association.