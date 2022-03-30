Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AMU suspends 5 security staff after slogans appear on VC residence wall

Three students of the varsity were issued notices after slogans having content aimed at condemning the delay at the beginning of offline classes were found scribbled on the outer wall of VC’s residence
Published on Mar 30, 2022 07:36 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

Five security staff were suspended and three students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) issued notices on Tuesday after slogans were found written on the outer wall of the vice-chancellor’s residence, a few days back.

Prof Mohd Wasim Ali, the proctor of AMU, informed that the incident took place on the intervening night of March 25 and 26.

Sources revealed that these slogans had content aimed at condemning the delay at the beginning of the offline classes on the pretext of the Covid pandemic threat and also on the present situation in AMU.

“CCTV footage was examined, and the security team on duty, who were supposed to keep a vigil, were questioned, but they gave no satisfactory reply to justify the negligence and dereliction in duty assigned to them on AMU campus,” said Prof Ali.

“Proctorial team decided to suspend security assistant Mahre Alam, Asar Intezar, Saifuddin Khan and security guards Yakub Khan and Munne Khan for negligence on duty,” informed Prof Ali.

“Besides this, three of students, including Haider Ali doing a masters course in Philosophy, Imran Khan a research scholar in computer science and Mohd Salman Gauri, a student of MA (Theology), at AMU have been served notice,” stated Prof Ali.

“Clarification has been sought from these students about their alleged involvement in the incident, and they have been asked to file a detailed reply within 24 hours on receipt of notice sent on Tuesday,” said Proctor AMU.

