Agra Police have made one arrest in connection with the murder of a teacher at an AMU school in Aligarh last month, they said. AMU schoolteacher’s murder: Mastermind blamed Hilal for his arrest, plotted crime with two brothers, say police

The man arrested, Salman Qureshi, is said to be a close aide of the three key accused and brothers Zubair, Fahad and Yasir, who allegedly helped them flee after the murder. The brothers were still at large when this report was filed.

While Fahad and Yasir shot Rao Danish Hilal dead allegedly to settle old scores, Zubair was the mastermind of the murder, said Aligarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun.

Hilal, 45, was a teacher at ABK Union School, which is run by Aligarh Muslim University. He was shot dead while he was on a walk at the football ground near the Kennedy Hall of Aligarh Muslim University on December 24.

In the FIR registered at the Civil Lines police station of Aligarh, section 103(1) (murder) and 109 (1) (attempt to murder) of the Bhartiya Nyayay Sanhita (BNS) were invoked.

SP (City) Mrigank Shekar Pathak said Zubair was arrested in 2018 for the murder of one Sabez and was behind bars for six years. Zubair believed teacher Hilal was the police informer who had led to his [Zubair’s] arrest. So, he is suspected to have planned the murder with Salman, who knew Hilal and provided logistical support.

“On the day of the incident, Salman dropped Fahad and Yasir near the AMU campus. The two shooters entered and left the campus on a scooter,” the SSP said.

“One of the shooters was picked up by Salman, who was waiting outside the campus in a car, while the other dumped the scooter in Ghabhana area of Aligarh district the same night. The scooter, which didn’t bore a number plate, was later recovered by police. Salman helped them flee to Delhi,” said the SSP.

The car has also been recovered.